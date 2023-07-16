Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $301,720.56 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $301,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,029.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.