Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $54,335.80 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $23,896.64.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68.

On Friday, June 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $22,918.47.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $22,890.28.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $525.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.