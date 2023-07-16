Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,904 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative Eyewear were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ LUCYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 4,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.