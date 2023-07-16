Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,723. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

