Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 84,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:IDCBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.