IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of -140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

