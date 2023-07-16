ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ICON has a market cap of $229.69 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,491,319 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,433,601.5220393 with 961,433,600.8580853 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23587955 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,492,456.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.