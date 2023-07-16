Hxro (HXRO) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $2,136.65 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

