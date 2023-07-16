Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $15.06 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.72%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

