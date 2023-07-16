Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.23 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00026729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $112.51 million and $3.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00102737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,908,412 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

