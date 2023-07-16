Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Reaches $2.97 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00027336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.88 million and $2.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,906,044 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

