Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and $6.53 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://hooked.io."

