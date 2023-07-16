Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 183,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

