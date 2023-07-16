Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.