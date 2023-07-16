holoride Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159,755.23 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $159,755.23 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.07 or 0.06373691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01899662 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $165,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

