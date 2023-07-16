High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Set at C$4.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

High Tide Price Performance

