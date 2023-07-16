HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,525 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $7.77 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.57 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.