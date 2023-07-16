HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

