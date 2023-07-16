HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Shares of DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.54 and a 200-day moving average of $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $293.18 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.