HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,673 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SLM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SLM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SLM by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.41 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

