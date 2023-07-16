Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 287,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hesai Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 329,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,346. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

