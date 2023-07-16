Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

