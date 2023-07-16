Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.38 million and approximately $1,148.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00016020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.50 or 1.00023354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8493889 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,153.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

