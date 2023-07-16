Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $245.99

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.99 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.06). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.09), with a volume of 458,375 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.15. The firm has a market cap of £382.94 million, a PE ratio of -4,000.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,762.13). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

