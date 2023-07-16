Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.10

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.10 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 134.53 ($1.73). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.75), with a volume of 193,352 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £288.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,266.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.93.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.