Head to Head Review: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vivos alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -6,616.61% N/A -126.94% Beauty Health -2.77% -3.57% -0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 494.04 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Beauty Health $376.74 million 2.95 $44.38 million ($0.22) -38.05

This table compares Vivos and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 0 3 6 0 2.67

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 118.04%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.