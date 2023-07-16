Head-To-Head Contrast: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tremor International and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 156.94%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Tremor International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tremor International and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.73 $29.34 million $0.70 1.99

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Tremor International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

