Head-To-Head Comparison: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyperfine and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 24.32 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.65 Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.02 $14.32 million $2.01 12.44

This table compares Hyperfine and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Semler Scientific 26.17% 28.98% 25.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Hyperfine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

