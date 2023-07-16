HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of C$75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.40 million.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 5.1 %

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.59 million, a P/E ratio of -452.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total value of C$707,200.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.