Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $64.10. 1,032,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.