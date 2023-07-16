Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $210.82. 109,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,525. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $212.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

