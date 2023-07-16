Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 132.4% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.36. The stock had a trading volume of 202,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,683. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $238.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

