Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

