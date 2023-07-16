Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 794,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 353,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,200. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $808.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

