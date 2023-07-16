Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.21. The stock had a trading volume of 664,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.52. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

