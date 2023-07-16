Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $22.25 during trading on Friday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

