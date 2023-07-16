Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $20.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 707 ($9.10) to GBX 774 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $952.25.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

