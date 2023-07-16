Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

HL stock opened at GBX 839.60 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 828.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,584.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

