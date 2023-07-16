Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

