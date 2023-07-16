Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 58,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,259. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.