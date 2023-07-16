Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 58,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,259. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
