Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 83,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.24% of Service Co. International worth $133,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

