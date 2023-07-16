Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 199,600 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.89% of East West Bancorp worth $69,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

EWBC opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

