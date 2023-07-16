Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 160,256 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,256 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $58,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.1 %

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.61 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

