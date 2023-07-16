Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,658,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

