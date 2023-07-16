Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $74.51 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.13% of NetEase worth $74,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NTES opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $106.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

