Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.53 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

