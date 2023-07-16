Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

