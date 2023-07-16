Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.37% of JinkoSolar worth $60,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,636,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 225,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.4 %

JKS stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

