Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.68.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

