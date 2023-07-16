Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 30,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,338.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

